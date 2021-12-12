Truist Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $75.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target decreased by Truist from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.55.

PATH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

