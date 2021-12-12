Truist Securities Trims Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Target Price to $125.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock remains attractive. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of THO opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

