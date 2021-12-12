Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

TNP stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

