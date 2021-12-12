Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.63.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$89.45 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$59.45 and a 1-year high of C$91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$86.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

