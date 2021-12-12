TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 200 ($2.65) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 144 ($1.91) price target on TUI in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price target on TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 206.75 ($2.74).

TUI stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.04. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

