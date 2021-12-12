TurtleCoin Price Down 9.6% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.94 million and $85,836.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin's total supply is 117,329,225,402 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin's official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin's official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

