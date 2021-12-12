UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

Shares of BAS opened at €59.83 ($67.22) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.62 and its 200-day moving average is €65.04. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

