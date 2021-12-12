Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) COO Sells $2,115,810.60 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $403.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.36 and a 200 day moving average of $366.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

