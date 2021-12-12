Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $20,530,500.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $403.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.36 and its 200-day moving average is $366.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

