Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $55.95

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.95, but opened at $59.10. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

