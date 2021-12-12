Union Pacific Co. (UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on December 30th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average of $223.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

