Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($37.64) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.03 ($38.24).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €39.89 ($44.82) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

