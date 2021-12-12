United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.70 million and the lowest is $176.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $186.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 386,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $37.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.