UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $478.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

