Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.49 Million

Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $75.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.09 million. Upland Software reported sales of $78.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD opened at $19.50 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $595.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

