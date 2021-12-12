US Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 284,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

