US Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

