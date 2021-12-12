Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue None Dividend of $2.00 on December 29th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

UTMD opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 29.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.