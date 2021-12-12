Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $6.12 on Major Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $6.12 or 0.00012217 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $409,862.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00606083 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,462,740 coins and its circulating supply is 4,458,355 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

