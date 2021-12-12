Valley National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 1,106,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,991. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.