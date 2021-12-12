Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

