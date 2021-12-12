Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONE opened at $216.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $219.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.