Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 62.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 14.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $147,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 73,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

