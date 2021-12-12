Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.