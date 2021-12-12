Veil 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,063.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $959,846.58 and $1,063.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,180.56 or 0.98936984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00049215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00275846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00396933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00154620 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008753 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

