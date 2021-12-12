VeriCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $85.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,420.60 or 0.98992803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.96 or 0.00793141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,384,174 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

