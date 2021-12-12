Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Vertex alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.20 on Friday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,820.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.