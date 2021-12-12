Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

VRT stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 307,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

