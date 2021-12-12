VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Up 1.8%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 343.36 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.54). Approximately 59,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 90,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.46).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.69. The firm has a market cap of £101.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.08.

In other VietNam news, insider Philip Scales bought 3,350 shares of VietNam stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,184 ($13,504.84). Also, insider Damien Pierron bought 3,250 shares of VietNam stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,575.79). Insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,550 in the last 90 days.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

