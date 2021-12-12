Village Super Market (VLGEA) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Village Super Market to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Super Market and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.03 billion $19.99 million 13.74 Village Super Market Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.47

Village Super Market’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market. Village Super Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Village Super Market pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 10.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Village Super Market and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market Competitors 1107 2627 2675 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Village Super Market’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Village Super Market has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Village Super Market has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market’s peers have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.18% 6.80% 2.59% Village Super Market Competitors 1.84% 22.18% 4.75%

Summary

Village Super Market peers beat Village Super Market on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

