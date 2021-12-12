Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Head-To-Head Review

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $283.22 million N/A -$50.63 million N/A N/A Qutoutiao $765.96 million 1.46 -$169.26 million ($0.39) -9.49

Vimeo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 5 0 2.56 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $40.71, indicating a potential upside of 125.94%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72% Qutoutiao -14.31% N/A -25.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vimeo beats Qutoutiao on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships. TheMidu Novels offers users free literature supported by advertising. The Midu Lite combines a loyalty program with the standard offerings from Midu Novels. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan, Zhiliang Wang, Sihui Chen and Lei Li on June 08, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

