Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 123,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.