Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,210,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $208.28 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

