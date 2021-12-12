Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 59.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLGT stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

