Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 4,800 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

