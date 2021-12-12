Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

