Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AECOM were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AECOM by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

