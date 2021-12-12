Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Volkswagen stock opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €201.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

