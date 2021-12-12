Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a SEK 85 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLVOF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating and a SEK 61 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on the stock. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a SEK 90 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a SEK 78 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 80.67.

Shares of Volvo Car stock opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 12-month low of 7.02 and a 12-month high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

