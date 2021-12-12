W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

