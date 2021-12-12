W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE GWW traded up $10.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.67. The company had a trading volume of 187,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $514.60. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.30 and its 200-day moving average is $447.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 28.9% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,475,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

