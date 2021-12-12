Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $914.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.