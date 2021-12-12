WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKME. Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.