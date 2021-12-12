Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $129,754,391.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

