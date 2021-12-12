Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 4,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 795,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.