Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 813,636 shares.The stock last traded at $133.09 and had previously closed at $132.63.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.