Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $476,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

