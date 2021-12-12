WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $975.64 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $975.64 million and $60.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00032363 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,820,318,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,531,323 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

