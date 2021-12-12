Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLOW. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

FLOW stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

