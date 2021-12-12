Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.21 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHO opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

